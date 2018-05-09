Shahbaz vows to develop Sindh as Punjab

Sindh in dire straits, only Zardari prosperous

Our Correspondent

Matiari

Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to make Sindh like Punjab if his party was given a chance in the upcoming general elections.

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing a mammoth party workers convention here on Tuesday. He said that Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Punjab together make a Pakistan, and we have to work jointly for the progress of the country.

Shahbaz said that if Sindh didn’t progress, Pakistan cannot progress, adding that the people of Sindh have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Shahbaz Sharif accused PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being prosperous despite Sindh being in dire straits. “It is sad to see the state of roads, schools, and hospitals in this province,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the PPP-led Sindh government, he accused Zardari of the province’s destruction. “Zardari has destroyed this province; it breaks my heart to witness the oppressed farmers in Sindh,” said Shahbaz.

He claimed that he would provide electricity to every village in the province if given a chance to serve the people of Sindh. “This land belongs to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and the Sufis, not PTI or PPP,” he said. “Sindh is my province first, Punjab comes later.”

The PML-N president promised the rally participants that he would turn around Sindh’s fortune to make it the country’s most prosperous province. “But promise me first to sever ties with Zardari and hold him accountable,” he asked of the rally participants.

The Punjab CM said that the people of Sindh have sacrificed their lives for the country. Taking a jibe at former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said that the Sindh progressed during the tenures of late former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and martyred former prime minister Benazir Bhutto but Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman has destroyed the province.

Shahbaz went on to say that Zardari has looted Sindh due to which entire province is suffering. “The PML-N will specially focus on the province’s education and health sectors,” he said and added his party will provide employment opportunities.

Time has come to take revenge of all such cruelties meted out to the Sindhis today. I am first Pakistani and then anything else as Pakistan is composed of its federating units. When all the federating units will prosperous then Pakistan will also be developed.

The PML-N president also congratulated the newly elected PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah and other office-bearers adding that it is his first public meeting at the land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and added that he has come here to deliver a message of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“I have come to say this thing to the crores of Sindhis living from Halla to the Punjab border that election is nearer and if you have accorded an opportunity to the PML-N through your votes then Sindh will be developed like Punjab and Karachi will be transformed as the city of Lahore. Daanish schools and hospitals will be developed in every district of Sindh,” he added.

The chief minister said, wonderful roads have been developed with a cost of one hundred billion rupees in the rural areas of Punjab and as much as Rs. 150 billion will be spent on developing such roads in rural areas of Sindh province.

He said that he has been deeply saddened to see broken and dilapidated roads as such roads are found everywhere in the province of Sindh. Similarly, patients are not getting CT scan facilities in Sindh. We have given stipends worth 17 billion rupees to more than 3.5 lakh students of deserving families, he added. He said that there was no electricity in the country in 2013 when Zardari government came to an end. He said now it is up to the people of Sindh; either they will get rid of Zardari or will they hold his accountability.

He said that he will talk to the federal government regarding the issue of shortage of electricity in the province. He said that Nawaz Sharif gave lands to haris in 90s for cultivation; similarly, haris will be made owners of lands again.