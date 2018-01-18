Shahbaz vows to spare no effort to arrest culprit in Zainab’s murder

KASUR : As the anguish continued over the unsolved rape and murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has assured that no stone will be left unturned to arrest the culprit.

The chief minister speaking to media on Wednesday said that the similar case of a minor girl in Mardan was also a ‘daughter of the nation’ and deserves justice, and asked whether his political opponents will raise their voice for her.

Speaking about the barbaric incident in Kasur, CM Punjab said the case is being fully investigated, and he has been briefed by the joint investigation team (JIT) and the provincial government and institutions will soon find the culprit who will be dealt with severely according to the law.

He called on area residents and citizens to come forward, cooperate with the investigation team and share any information rather to help identify the culprit. He said those who cooperate with the investigation will be strictly kept confidential.

Refusing to giving any time frame when the investigation would be complete, CM Punjab said the investigation is being done by competent officers in a ‘scientific manner’, and he is personally overseeing the matter. He hoped the investigation would be completed as soon as possible and the culprit will be given an exemplary punishment.

He said that they have made considerable progress in the investigation, and all their efforts are focused to apprehend the suspect. He said a comprehensive team including police, counter-terrorism department, forensic laboratories, intelligence agencies and entire security apparatus is working on the issue.

However, the chief minister also used the opportunity to strike at his political opponents asking if they would also protest for the victim of a similar case in Mardan involving the rape and murder of a minor girl.

“Will the protesters at Mall Road also raise their hands for our daughter in Mardan. Kasur’s Zainab is also the nation’s daughter like in Mardan. Mashaal murder case, assault in D.I. Khan are also incidents of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the nation will not forgive them if they resort to politics over these issues, and the emotions of the nation should be ignited as it would set a precedent. “Nation wants justice for both Zainab and Asma,” he stated.

Orignally published by NNI