Shahbaz vows to show real face of NAB to media

Inaugurates Bab-e-Pakistan project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif while inaugurating the project of Bab-e-Pakistan at Walten Road to be completed over 117 acres of land with more than Rs 04 billion, said that few days ago a great drama was staged at Mall Road which was attended by all political clowns.

Shahbaz said those people were shown up in this drama who have plundered Pakistan with both hands as stories of corruption of Zardari Sahib are known by every young and old of GB to Sindh and he was demanding my resignation. He said that there was also a leader in the drama who uses to deceive everyone every-time and is involved in the politics of impeachment.

While addressing the gathering after the inaugural ceremony, he said, that today we are standing at that historical place of Bab-e-Pakistan which reminds us of the heroic unending struggle of the great leader Quaid-i-zam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The Chief Minister said “Imran Niazi has accused me of 27 billion rupee corruption for which I have sent him notice that is still unanswered.

The CM recalled that in 2010-11 when Lahore was attacked with Dengue virus, under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif; Punjab government, political companions, members of assembly, bureaucrats and doctors went out to cope with it for which Niazi Sahib has taunted us and named us “Dengue Brothers” whereas when Peshawar confronted this virus we didn’t choose to protest or sit-in rather we have sent mobile hospitals, medicines, experts and teams of doctors for people of the Peshawar who have worked hard by day and night to help their brothers. Shahbaz Sharif said that Niazi Sahib fled away to mountains rather than fighting with the dengue virus. He said that Qadri Sahab has also made speech at the drama of Lahore and demanding my resignation said that they will overthrow the government. The way Niazi Sahib has failed to serve his people likewise Mr. Zardari has also disappointed people of his province. Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Federal government has provided fund for Metro Bus but they couldn’t operate the bus. He said that in Peshawar Khan Sahib has claimed that if he will get the funds he will prefer to utilize it for health and education sector but after a period of 4 and half years he couldn’t lay even a brick of the project yet.

He said that investment of billions of rupees has been made in energy sector and there is no precedent of transparent and quick completion of projects in the history of Pakistan. He said that NAB has summoned him and he will bring real face of NAB before media with evidences and added that chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal is expressing his love by sending me notices but I will bring the facts before public. He said that I will apologize and leave if corruption of even a penny is proved but if it is not proved you have to decide about the accusers. He said that billions of rupees have been looted in NICL, OGRA, Rental Power, Nandipur and Chichuki Malian but there is no one to hold them accountable. Chairfgor notices for constructing Raiwind road, we have made roads for 21 million people where there are hospitals, schools and settlements. He said that when they have failed to prove anything, they have requested to open Hudabiya Mill case. Our business was destroyed during the era of Bhutto and his daughter but we have paid 6 billion rupees rather than seeking exemption. He said that NAB is unable to hold the responsible accountable but if with the grace of Almighty Allah and support of people we will succeed in 2018 general elections, we will bring back all the looted money and will utilize it on the development projects which will facilitate public. He said that PTI has impeded OLMT and caused a delay of 22-monthswhich you have replied well by rejecting their drama of Mall road. In the same manner, the people will bury their politics in 2018 elections. CM also announced to make Walton road like LOS and said that if again given the opportunity, he will make this road splendid like other roads of Lahore.

Federal Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq while addressing the ceremony said that the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan project has started. There will be playground and two schools will be upgraded here, he added. Saad Rafique said that project has faced undue delay but we will complete it now. Leaders of PML (N), Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Lord Mayor in Lahore, Members of Assemble and massive public attended the ceremony.