Shahbaz vows to set new standards of development in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that new standards of development will be established in Punjab and transparency is being ensured through monitoring of development projects at every level. Similarly, no compromise will be made on the construction standards of development projects.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting here today in which progress on annual development program and ongoing development schemes of different departments was reviewed. The Chief Minister issued directions for early completion of the projects. He said that construction of buildings of educational institutions should be completed as soon as possible and different projects relating to the sports including the sports complexes should be completed in a transparent manner so that the youth could be provided best facilities for taking part in sports related activities. The meeting was told that first phase of construction of teaching hospitals in four districts is being completed while medical colleges are being set up in four districts in the second phase.

The Chief Minister said that transparency in development projects is a proud hallmark of the Punjab government. The provincial government has set up a worth-following example by saving billions of rupees in development schemes. The timely completion of public welfare schemes is being ensured and the government is pursuing the policy of ensuring composite development of all the areas.