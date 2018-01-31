Shahbaz vows to secure street children future

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The purpose of celebrating the International Day for the street children is to sensitize the people and to raise a strong voice for the rights of the stray children living the life of a derelict. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that securing the future of street children is top priority of the Punjab government and all the resources are being utilized for providing conducive atmosphere to help as educated and confident human beings.

The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau is working in an effective manner to give better future to the street children and different facilities have been arranged in this department so that such children could be fully rehabilitated. Like all other children, the street children are also a responsibility of the nation and the government is actively working for their rehabilitation through various educational facilities. No doubt that provision of best education to the children is key to bright future of the nation and I am sanguine that the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s government has ensured a bright and prosperous future for all the children through educational reforms, he added.

Similarly, different steps have been taken to secure the future of abandoned and stray children. Today demands from us that all the line departments should play a proactive role for giving a purposeful life-prospects to such children because they are our precious asset and hope for the bright future. This mission requires strong partnership between public and private sectors; he added.