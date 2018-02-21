Shahbaz vows to provide facilities to Sikh community

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Spiritual leader of Sikh Community and Chairman of Nishkan Group Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Tuesday. During the meeting, bilateral discussion was held with regard to celebrations on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji. The Chief Minister assured full cooperation of Punjab government with regard to birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that full protection of constitutional rights of minority communities including Sikhs has been fully ensured in Pakistan. Historic steps have been taken for wellbeing and prosperity of the Sikh community living in Punjab; he added and further said that all possible steps are being taken for maintenance, protection and up-keeping of Sikh Gurudwaras and other religious places of all the minority communities.

In fact, protection of fundamental rights of the minority communities, along with protection of their life and property, is part of Punjab government’s priorities. It is sanguine that Sikhs, as well as all the religious minorities, enjoy complete religious freedom along with constitutional rights.

It is governmental policy to ensure protection and provision of different facilities to the Sikh community and other religious minorities for performing their religious rituals. Along with it, implementation on minority quota in public sector recruitment is also being ensured and we feel proud to serve the Sikh brethren, he added. Punjab government is following the golden principles of Islam including inter-religious harmony and tolerance, concluded the Chief Minister.

Chairman of Nishkan Group Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia said that they are thankful to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing different facilities to the Sikh community along with maintenance of religious places and their beautification. The steps of Punjab government taken for wellbeing of the Sikh community are laudable and credit of complete religious and inter-faith harmony goes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif is a visionary leader who is loved not only in Pakistan but abroad as well. The Chief Minister presented a gift of carpet to Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia. Phaldeep Singh Khela, Bhupinder Singh Minhas, Sohail Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.