Shahbaz visits Miranshah to show solidarity with army

Salim Ahmed

Lahor

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Miranshah area of North Waziristan to show solidarity with the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army on Tuesday.

He visited Pak-Afghan border area as well as the 7th Division Headquarters where he was briefed by GOC Maj. Gen. Azhar Abbasi. He laid floral wreath at the monument of the martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices of martyrs who have had sacrificed their lives for the beloved motherland. He also went to Katoon area falling at the fringe of Pak-Afghan border where he was briefed about management of the international border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and its fencing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also went to Younis Khan Sports Complex. Talking on the occasion, he said that fencing of Pak-Afghan border has helped to overcome the incidents of terrorism. Punjab government has extended its support for fencing in past and will also does the same in future.

He said that success of operation Rad-ul-Fasad after Zarb-e-Azb is the triumph of the whole nation and added that he salutes the officers and jawans over their bravery and courage. In fact, such a war has never been fought in the history of the nations and the unforgettable role played by the armed forces will never be forgotten by Pakistani nation, concluded the Chief Minister.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, President PML-N KPK Ameer Muqam and spokesman Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also accompanied the Chief Minister.