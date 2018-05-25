Shahbaz visits Haveli power project

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Haveli Bahadur Shah to review the pace of progress on installation of fourth gas-based energy project there. On the occasion, he inspected different sections. The Chief Minister was given briefing about second phase of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant. He was told that this second gas-based energy project in Haveli Bahadur Shah will produce 1242.7 megawatt electricity.

Government of Pakistan is setting up two energy power projects while as many power plants are being installed by the Punjab government. Three energy projects are functional in Haveli Bahadur Shah and 3600 megawatt electricity is being added to the national grid. The fourth 1242.7 megawatt single cycle energy project which is being set up by the Punjab government will started functioning in coming December.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that 4800 megawatt energy projects have been speedily completed by maintaining transparency. Rs. 160 billion have been saved in four gas-based power projects, he added.