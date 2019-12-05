Shahbaz urges PM for early selection of CEC

Observer Report

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has once again written to Prime Minister Imran Khan stressing over the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner as soon as possible.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will become dysfunctional as the treasury and the opposition failed on Wednesday to break a deadlock on two appointments in the poll supervisory body while its head is set to retire on Friday.

Shahbaz has earlier suggested three people— Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Khaliq Ahmed Tarard—for the position of CEC. Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan will retire on Friday after completing his five-year constitutional term.

The PML- N president, in his letter, opined that these prominent figures are well suited for the said position and urged the premier to put them under consideration without further delay.