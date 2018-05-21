Shahbaz urges office-bearers to work with dedication

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab and President PML-N Muhammad Shahbaz said all office-bearers of the party should continue working with dedication and hard work as general elections were near. Addressing the district and divisional coordinators of the PML-N on Sunday, he said the PML-N government had done extraordinary work during the last five years with transparency, honesty, speed, and dedication.

He said unprecedented results had been achieved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the history would remember our period as the golden era, he added.

The chief minister said this was also golden period of the history of the country in terms of transparency and record development projects had been completed during this period, adding power projects had also been set up in the country. He said the journey of development had been moved forward despite unfavourable circumstances, adding PML-N’s political opponents had created hurdles in the way of development projects and Orange Line Train Project had been delayed for 22 months due to PTI, he maintained.

Shahbaz Sharif said the persons and officers who had done extraordinary work should be praised otherwise they will be discouraged.

He said “Imran Khan only levelled baseless allegations and did politics of lies, and we saved an amount of Rs. 75 billion in Orange Line Train Project”. He said decisions taken under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif were producing positive results.