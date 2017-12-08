Shahbaz urges doctors to serve ailing humanity with passion

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Raiwind without any protocol Thursday. He went to the hospital without any prior intimation and the administration remained completely oblivious of his visit. He went to different wards and inspected the standard of medical facilities being provided to the patients there.

He also inquired the patients and their attendants about the medical facilities provided in the hospital. He inquired after the health of the patients in different wards. The Chief Minister expressed his strong indignation over the complaint of a patient in emergency about non-provision of free medicines and said that such sort of behavior of the doctor with the patient who has been brought in the emergency of this wonderful hospital is deplorable.

He sent for the concerned doctor, admonished him and directed the hospital’s administration to provide free medicines to the patient immediately. He said that resources worth billions of rupees are provided to give free medicines to the patients and the fruits of such resources should reach to the patients at every cost.

He made it clear that he shall not tolerate such sort of complaint in future. He issued on-spot orders on the complaints of some of the patients and their attendants and got them redressed on the occasion. The Chief Minister directed to provide CT scan machine for the benefit of the patients in THQ Hospital Raiwind and said that steps should be made to functionalize the dental and ENT clinics without any delay.

He said that provision of healthcare facilities to the patients is his mission and every sort of resources has been provided for this purpose. While talking to the doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, the Chief Minister said that duties should be performed with passion as they are associated with a noble profession for serving the ailing humanity.

It is the requirement of your profession to treat patients with affection and best healthcare facilities be provided to them. “As long as suitable treatment facilities are not arranged for the patients, I shall continue to pay surprise inspections of the hospitals, he said and added that public satisfaction is his achievement as when a patient expresses his satisfaction about proper treatment then he feels satisfied.

I am committed to change the hospitals’ situation and shall not sit idle as long as qualitative healthcare facilities are not available to the patients according to their expectations and no dearth of resources shall hinder the process,” he said.