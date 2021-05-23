Shahbaz to withdraw petition

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif has decided to withdraw his applications for implementation of the LHC decision allowing him to go abroad as well as removal of his name from the blacklist.

The government had not allowed PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif to fly to England after he was given a one-time permission by the Lahore High Court to go abroad for medical reasons, after which he had approached the Lahore High Court again for implementation of its ruling.

However, the PML-N president has now decided to withdraw his application and has approached the court in this regard.

The petition was filed by Azam Nazir Tarar and Advocate Amjad Pervez on behalf of Shahbaz. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi will hear said petition on May 24. The court has issued notices to concerned parties in the implementation case for May 26.