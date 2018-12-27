Shahbaz to chair first PAC meeting today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, following approval from NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, issued the production order for Leader of the Opposition in NA Shahbaz Sharif, thus enabling the PML-N president to chair the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The production order has been issued for December 28, 31, and January 1. Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has also issued the agenda for the meetings.

According to the production order, being the PAC chairman, the presence of Shahbaz Sharif is mandatory for the meeting. Copies of the order have been issued to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, the NAB director general and other relevant authorities, including Kot Lakhpat jail’s officials.

The first formal meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held today (Friday) at 3pm at the Parliament House.

The PAC wing will brief the committee while the Auditor General of Pakistan will brief the committee on Monday, whereas, the power ministry will brief the PAC on January 1.

