Shahbaz to be new PM: Muqam

Peshawar

Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Monday said that PML would get overwhelming win in upcoming general elections and Shahbaz Sharif would be new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The new Prime Minister would change the fate of country by ushering a new era of prosperity and development, adding that Peshawar would also put on path of development and alike Lahore and people would get facilities.

He said education is a sector where there is always need of increasing budget and PML by initiating laptop scheme took an unprecedented step in higher education sector, adding that if gets chance, PMLN would distribute laptops among all universities and colleges’ students.—APP