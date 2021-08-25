Shahbaz to attend PDM public meeting in Karachi

Amraiz Khan Lahore

PML (N) president Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will attend PDM meeting scheduled to be held in Karachi on August 29, it is worth mentioning here that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was not willing to attend the same meeting. Shahbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on August 27.

According to PML-N sources, Shahbaz Sharif will lead the PML-N delegation and address the Karachi meeting while PML-N directed the Sindh and Karachi organization to make preparations and PML-N has prepared the schedule of Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Karachi.

According to PML-N sources, Shahbaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi on August 27 and PML-N Sindh leaders will receive Shahbaz Sharif at Karachi Airport. PML-N will leave for Sindh in the form of a rally.