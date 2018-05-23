Shahbaz terms Imran, Zardari as political jugglers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the country can be transformed into a Pakistan of Quaid-i -Azam and Allama Iqbal through indiscriminate process of accountability. “I would request the Supreme Court, NAB and other institutions to make the country stronger by working jointly. Those who are working should be appreciated while the corrupt elements should be taken to task,” he said while talking to media after inaugurating projects including hepatitis filter clinic, CT scan facility, incinerator and cardiac block in revamped DHQ hospital Okara.

Terming both Imran Khan and Asif Zardari as political jugglers, Shahbaz said, “Our government has set a trend of hard work, honesty and trust while Niazi set records of falsehood. He (Imran) did not establish any hospital or the educational institution in KPK and their claim of producing electricity has also proved incorrect. They have produced minus six megawatt electricity during the last five years.”

Replying to a query, Shahbaz said that NAB is a constitutional body and digging out corruption is its responsibility. However, accountability should be transparent, good work done anywhere should be appreciated and the bad work should also be held accountable. “Niazi has devastated the KP province while Zardari ruined Sindh and Karachi became a victim of their maladministration.

They have usurped many hundred of billion of rupees and it should also be held accountable,” he said. When asked about deserters of the PML-N, Shahbaz said that he can only pray for them that may Allah Almighty guide them. To another query, Shahbaz said, “Nawaz is our supremo and I am the party’s president. The party policy is formed through consultations. It is not necessary that all the people should agree with any given opinion and, in fact, it is the beauty of the democracy.” Shahbaz further said that Niazi has given the agenda of 100 days and asked to whom he is deceiving now through this agenda.

He (Imran) has not done anything during the last five years in the KP where no new institution is developed. “Zardari sahib left for Dubai after playing havoc with Karachi and devastating the province of Sindh. He (Zardari) has looted the wealth of the nation with both hands,” he said. Shahbaz said that the UNDP’s report of May 2018 has also stated that Punjab is ahead of other provinces in health and education sectors and it is praiseworthy. However, destination is far ahead now as population of the Punjab province has reached to 110 million and therefore, we have to work day and night to provide quality healthcare facilities to this large number of population, he added.

He said, “Punjab is once again on the top. It is the reason; I say that every allegation of liar Imran has resulted in giving respect and repute to the Punjab province while Zardari has been miserably failed.” He said that Niazi sahib has given an agenda of 100 days and people rightfully ask that what they have done during the last five years in KP.

The Niazi government has devastated the KP province and they cannot befool the nation through 100 days agenda, he added. Niazi has given his 100 days agenda while we have already completed more than thousand development projects of public welfare and totally revolutionalized the health and education sectors. That is why I am of the opinion that work earns true respect and the allegations of Niazi cannot put any damage to us.

About health facilities in Punjab, Shahbaz said that round-the-clock CT scan test facility in public sector hospitals is a historic initiative. Now, no CT scan machine will be out of order nor staff will be absent from duty. He said that Punjab government is providing CT scan facilities in 20 DHQ hospitals. On the occasion, the Chief Minister was informed that over Rs.250 million have been spent on revamping of DHQ hospital Okara and capacity has been enhanced to 260 beds and 25 medical sections. A new emergency block has also been established with an amount of Rs.100 million.