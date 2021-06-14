Shahbaz terms budget a collection of ‘fake’ numbers

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif hit out at the government Monday, accusing it of deceiving masses by disclosing “fake” numbers in the budget.

Taking part in the debate on the federal budget, he lamented that the poor were suffering from poverty while the government claimed it was on the path to economic growth and prosperity.

“If the country has seen growth, has only the elite and those residing in the palaces of Bani Gala availed that prosperity?” the Opposition leader asked amid ruckus from the treasury benches.

The PML-N president said poor people were starving to death in the country. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Sharif said he wished those who gave examples of Riyasat-e-Madinah would pay heed to the dismal affairs of the “widows, orphans and the destitutes”.