Shahbaz takes notice of minor girl’s death due to kite string

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a four-year-old girl due to kite string and ordered for strict action against the responsible.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolences with parents of the girl and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family.

The chief minister ordered for strict action against the persons responsible for this tragic incident, observing that despite a ban on kite flying, such incidents were sorrowful.

The CM also directed the CCPO to submit a report of the incident. A minor was killed when her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk in the city late at night on Friday. According to the police, Waseem Abbas, a resident of Bandar Road area, was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorbike when the incident occurred. As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said. Following the incident, passers-by in the area rushed Mahrukh to the hospital in Samanabad where doctors pronounced her dead. Police filed a case against unidentified kite flyers under the acts pertaining to murder and kite flying. The kite ropes are called killer strings as they are made of glass powder and even touching them carelessly can cause injuries. However, the string is commonly used in kite flying special in Lahore during spring, the season in which harvest is celebrated since a long time.