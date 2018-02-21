Shahbaz takes notice of LoC, court firing incidents

Staff Reporter

The Provincial Minister for Planning &development Malik Nadeem Kamran expressed, the determination of Punjab government to build a society based on principles of social and economic justice. As a part of its ambitious growth and development agenda, the Government is investing in the socio-economic capital of the province and in doing so it is on track to attain a growth trajectory that brings a qualitative change in the lives of the people especially that of the poor and marginalized sector. To achieve these goals the Government has been observing the highest standards of transparency, economy and efficiency in public spending.

These views were stated by the Minister while addressinga ceremony held Lahore at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam onthe 19th, 20th and 21stregarding balloting of the RIMS, Amanat scheme. The Minister also announced the prizes for the winners of Toyota Corolla, Honda City, Honda CD-70, Umrah Tickets, Tablets, Food Coupons and LED Televisions. The Minister in his remarks congratulated PRA in introducing this innovative and exciting way for generating taxes and spreading tax awareness amongst the masses. He emphasized to keep up the good work and to introduce more tax generating ideas by conducting workshops and tax clinics to educate the people of Pakistan.

Chairman PRA. DrRaheal Siddiqui talked about the reforms taken by PRA in achieving its targets.

He also shed light on the new initiatives undertaken by PRA such as enforcement of Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS), introduction of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System (STRIVE), conducting of Tax Clinics, Establishment of E-Courts, introduction of Senior and Junior Internship program, setting up of Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) for training of officers, etc. He also reiterated the future plans of the department which will be undertaken in collaboration with FBR, Excise & Taxation and Social Security & Industrial Department for sharing of tax payer directory, expansion of Invoice Monitoring systems to other sectors and cities. He also expressed his resolve to make tax generation transparent &equitable.

Meanwhile, talking to the President of PML-N Middle East Ch. Noor-ul-Hassan Tanveer, the Chief Minister said that continued hard work is being carried out to cover the backlogs resulting due to negative politics of agitation in the journey of de-velopment. In the backdrop of international sce-nario, Pakistan cannot afford any negative politics, he added. The Chief Minister said that expatriate Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country and their strong role in strengthening of national economy cannot be ignored. Pakistanis doing strenuous hard work in different countries of the world have earned a niche and brought laurels home with their com-mitment and passion. Pakistani professionals have proved their mettle in different sectors across the globe and God-gifted abilities and skills of Paki-stanis are recognized the world over.

The Chief Minister said that the role of Pakistani professionals and skilled workforce in the overall development of Middle East is unforgettable and they have also played an important role in strengthening of national economy. Shehbaz Sharif said that his life is dedi-cated to public service and solution of their prob-lems. After winning the elections of 2018, many more mega public welfare projects will be intro-duced. He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commis-sion, Punjab is actively working to solve the prob-lems of expatriate Pakistanis and their district level committees are playing their active role in this re-gard.

President PML-N Middle East Ch. Noor-ul-Hassan Tanveer said that Shehbaz Sharif has set high standards of public service and mega projects of PML-N government have no resemblance in the 70 years history of the country. The expatriate Paki-stanis fully appreciate the services of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and pray for his longevity. Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab Khalid Shaheen Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti were also present on the occasion.