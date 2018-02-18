Shahbaz takes notice of baby birth incident outside hospital

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of incident of giving birth to a baby girl outside the premises of Aziz Bhatti Hospital, Gujrat and also sought report from Secretary Health and district administration.

He directed to indicate the responsible ones of the incident who have not admitted the woman in hospital and strict disciplinary action to be taken against them. The chief minister said that this incident was quiet unfortunate and not tolerable at any cost.—APP