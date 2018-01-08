Shahbaz takes notice of appeal for justice

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif took notice of a petition, filed by a person seeking justice during the public meeting at Kotmomin in Sargodha.

The CM called the aggrieved person along with the RPO and DPO Sargodha.

Justice will be given to the oppressed person according to the law, he pledge. Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

The chief minister, while discussing financial affairs of the country, said that achievement of a sovereign and prosperous Pakistan is the PML-N mission for which all-out resources are being used.

He said that due to solid economic policies of the government, there had been significant improvement in the national economy. He said that the government had taken effective measures for strengthening the economy. The credit for reviving the economy goes to the PML-N government, he added.

The CM said that increase in local and foreign investment is creating millions of job opportunities. The PM’s advisor said that Shahbaz Sharif had taken unprecedented measures for development of the province, and that is why Punjab had become the hub of commercial and economic activities.