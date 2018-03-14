Shahbaz succeeds brother as PML-N President

Nawaz to remain life Quaid; 2018 party manifesto’s philosophy is ‘Vote sanctity’

Islamabad

Newly elected party president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif in his first address after taking command of the party at a crowded hall of Convention Center here said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader and life Quaid of the PML-N adding “no one can replace Nawaz Sharif as leader of PMLN”.

PMLN workers at Central General Council of the party warmly welcomed new party president Shahbaz Sharif. The Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday was elected PML-N president unopposed as no other candidate submitted documents for the party presidency.

Earlier, the ruling party had elected Shahbaz Sharif as the party’s acting president during its meeting on February 27 taking over from his brother Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Shahbaz Sharif’s name as the party’s acting president was nominated by his brother Nawaz Sharif. The CWC also appointed Nawaz Sharif as lifetime ‘Quaid’ of the party.

On the occasion, Shahbaz also said that “I believe Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani political leader who can be called Jinnah’s political heir, “he added that PMLN was lucky to have been blessed with a leader like Nawaz Sharif.

He added that his got the chance to serve the people because of his elder brother. He assured that with the direction of the Nawaz Sharif he will put all his efforts to serve the people of the country. “The people of Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw were cheated on the name of change, said Shahbaz.

The former Prime Minister announced that the PML-N manifesto for the coming general election for 2018 would be “give respect to the vote’.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while addressing the event said that they have ended load shedding in a short period of four years. He added that who Shahbaz Sharif has done in 10 years could not be done in 70 years.

Nawaz Sharif added that the cases have been constituted against him as he talks about the sanctity of the vote. “Your mandate will be respected if the vote will be given a due respect,” he said.

Yesterday all of them had bowed in the same worship place. “They are wind-up-toys and cannot tell the nation the reason behind bowing there,” Nawaz said. “You have lost despite winning and we have won despite losing.”

He said that they will not do the politics of compromise. He added that multiple motorways and road projects started by him have been completed or are nearing completion. Ex-PM said Prime Minister Abbasi will have to inaugurate those projects because he personally does not feel like going anywhere anymore. The Prime Minister Shahid Kaqan Abbasi and other PML-N leaders and large no of supporters were present on the occasion. On the other hand, workers of the ruling PML-N broke glass in Convention Center, while several party activists also injured.

Shahbaz Sharif’s profile

Shahbaz Sharif, was born in 1951. He is a graduate of Government College, Lahore and was elected president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 1985. He belongs to a business family and is the brother of three-time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. H was first elected to Punjab Assembly in 1988 and to the National Assembly in 1990. In 1997, he became Member of Punjab Assembly and Chief Minister. After the 1999 military coup, Shahbaz Sharif spent years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, finally returning home in 2007. Shahbaz was appointed as a CM for a second term after the PML-N’s victory in the province in the 2008 general elections. After May 2013 election, Shahbaz was elected to the post a record 3rd time to become Punjab’s longest-serving chief minister.