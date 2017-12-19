Shahbaz stresses collective efforts for development

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that efforts will have to be continuously made till the last breathe to make the country prosperous and stabilized.

The country cannot bear any chaos and anarchy and it is the need of the hour that all the people should collectively work for national development and prosperity. The people cannot be cajoled through hollow slogans and the false claimants of change have done nothing except wasting precious time of the nation.

In fact, these people, who are devoid of the passion of public service, have done nothing for the people. The politics is the name of public service and solution of their problems and we have served the masses as like a sacred mission. The public welfare projects in the province are a conspicuous proof of it, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of workers and office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-N in London, on Monday, says a message received here.

The Chief Minister said that revolutionary steps had been made for the improvement of all sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture and infrastructure. Due to the steps taken by the government, people are enjoying better and latest healthcare facilities in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, mobile health units are best delivering their services for providing healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep; whereas, a state-of-the-art Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute is being established in the provincial metropolis for the treatment of kidney and liver diseases.

The inauguration of its first phase would be held soon, he added and further told that people from across the country would get most modern healthcare facilities in this hospital.

The Chief Minister said that establishment of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund is a commendable step of the government which had enabled the brilliant students of low-income families to continue their education. Due to this educational fund, thousands of students are playing their role in the process of national development after completing their studies. He said that health and education sectors’ projects are being completing speedily and the pivot of all our priorities is development of the province and public welfare.

He said that people have fully recognised the real faces of the elements making hue and cry of change as instead of public service, they have spent all of their time in mendacity and negative politics.

The Chief Minister said “ We are committed to serve the masses and added that we will continue to move further without caring for hurdles. He said the government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy of alleviating poverty and creating more job opportunities in the province and special attention was focused on the welfare of indigent strata. Interest-free loans are being provided through Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme and lakhs of families have benefited from this useful scheme till today.

He said that interest-free loans played an important role in eradicating poverty and creating opportunities of employment and added that interest-free loans had been provided to more than 17.50 lakh needy families under the self employment scheme.

Under this scheme, more than 37 billion and 85 crore rupees have been distributed as interest-free loans. He said that Rs.6.5 billion shall be provided to 2.5 lakh deserving families as interest-free loans during the coming seven months.