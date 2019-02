Lahore

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, was restricted from travelling by doctors after severity in back ache.

Shahbaz Sharif did not depart for Islamabad to attend meeting of opposition parties called on Wednesday.

Sources said that the meeting was summoned by the opposition leader while he was also scheduled to meet PML-N parliamentary group to finalise strategy for forthcoming NA session.—INP

