Shahbaz Sr quits PHF citing govt’s apathy towards hockey

Islamabad

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, on Saturday resigned from his position citing the government’s alleged apathy towards the national sport.

Shahbaz, in his resignation, mentioned that since the government and the inter-provincial coordination ministry have no time for hockey than he too can’t spare any. ‘India’s annual budget for hockey is more than Rs1 billion, whereas the annual grant for hockey in Pakistan is only Rs3.5 million.’ the legendary former hockey player pointed out.

Shahbaz said there was no infrastructure for hockey in the country, and that the PHF has no asset or a system in place for the generation of funds. He said that the government had been informed several times but to no avail. ‘The ministry of inter provincial coordination didn’t cooperate even one per cent,’ he regretted.

The PHF secretary complained that an uncertainty always prevails in the PHF because of a lack of funds. ‘Since the day I joined the federation, I have been saying that hockey could not be run with the prevailing system,’ he said.

‘Funds are not provided but results are inquired about,’ he said, adding that he has been trying his best to bring some improvement despite the gloomy situation. ‘The prevailing situation of the game is not acceptable,’ he said. The game could not be put on the right path without the help of revolutionary measures by the government.’

The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to become part of Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) 54th Congress meeting and invite all stake holders to give their opinion before deciding on the future of the struggling body. Jamil Ahmad, secretary IPC, has confirmed to that he had directed PHF officials on the fresh step taken by the Ministry. ‘Yes, since the PHF has convened 54th Congress meeting in Islamabad on Monday morning, the government has decided to become part of the meeting as to know what has gone wrong in the game during the last three to four years.’

Pakistan has finished poor 12th in the World Cup Hockey held in India early this month. For the first time in the history of the game Pakistan national team returned home without winning single game.

The secretary IPC confirmed that high ups were very upset at the ongoing hockey plight and had directed the Ministry to furnish report as what had gone wrong.’The secretary IPC said he would also invite all the major stakeholders for the meeting.

‘The IPC wants to have a brainstorming session with the all relevant stakeholders before finalizing report and taking the future course of action.’ Under the PHF Constitution, the Patron-in-Chief-the Prime Minister of Pakistan has got all the constitutional powers to appoint or sack any PHF official. Like cricket, the ultimate powers rest with the PM when it comes to deciding matters.

‘Once I meet all the stakeholders, I would be in a position to furnish details on the prevailing hockey situation. The report would be finalised on the bases of this session.’Meanwhile, under the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IPC Ministry has already ordered special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations including PHF for the last five years. The 14 federation that would be under forensic audit are: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association, Pakistan Federation Baseball, Pakistan Judo Federation, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Pakistan Squash Federation, Pakistan Sailing Federation, Ski Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Tennis Federation, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Pakistan Wrestling Federation.

Share on: WhatsApp