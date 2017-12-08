Shahbaz slams Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He said that the religious sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims have been deeply hurt by the US’ decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city of Jerusalem.

He said that instead of ‘advancing the peace process,” the US move has dealt the severest blow to the efforts at peace, stating that the Palestinians have been deceived once again.

He said that the decision of the Trump Administration has reinforced the Palestinians’ lack of trust in the honesty of Washington as peace broker.

The Chief Minister endorsed President Erdogan’s comment wherein the Turkish leader had said.