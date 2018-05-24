Shahbaz slams Indian unprovoked firing at working boundary

Salim Ahmed

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army at the working boundary.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Hawaldar Shahid and a citizen namely Muhammad Aslam who lost their lives due to Indian army’s firing.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the martyred Hawaldar Shahid and extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families. He has directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

The Chief Minister said that firing at the civilian population by Indian army is a coward and condemnable act. He said that India is constantly violating the human rights by continuously targeting the civilian population. He said that Pakistan army is effectively answering all the provocations of Indian Army.

He said that Modi government has become a great threat in the region. He warned that India should not remain in any misunderstanding as the whole nation is standing along with its brave armed forces.

Meanwhile, assembly members, representatives of local bodies and PML-N leaders called on President PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here.

Those who met with the Chief Minister included Khuram Ijaz Chatha MPA, Chairman District Council Khanewal Raza Sargana, PML-N leaders Hajji Ghulam Jaffar Sargana and Hamad Mirani.

Assembly Members, Chairman District Council Khanewal and PML-N leaders reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that mega projects of Punjab province had become the role model for other provinces, asserting that southern Punjab was far ahead of KPK and other provinces with regard to education and healthcare facilities.

He said the PML-N government had worked day and night for the development of southern Punjab while others wasted their time in hollow slogans. In fact, PML-N had practically worked for developing the southern Punjab, he added.

If an opportunity was accorded after the next general election, he vowed that new institutions would be developed in southern Punjab for its further development. Revolutionary changes, he said, had been introduced in southern Punjab hospitals with the introduction of latest medical facilities including CT scan machines, pathology labs, incinerators and mobile health units. He said that Niazi Sahib would have to be held accountable for wasting 22 months of the nation.