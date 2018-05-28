Shahbaz slams Indian Army’s oppression in held Kashmir

Staff Reporter

President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Indian Army’s oppression in occupied Kashmir. He has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth extended his sympathy and condolence to their bereaved families. He also prayed for the quick recovery of injured ones.

Shahbaz Sharif said that there is no justification for the silence of the global community on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir. The gunfire and oppression can’t surpass the self-determination movement of Kashmiri people. He said that the policy of violence of Indian government in occupied Kashmir has failed as Kashmiri people have renewed this freedom movement with their blood. Shahbaz Sharif said that the silence of international community on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris is another form of killing and injustice.

He said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in the light of UN resolutions in order to bring long-lasting peace in the region. He said that great sacrifices made by Kashmiri people for independence won’t go in vain and international community needs to pressurize India to stop this heinous act in IHK.

The oppression of Indian forces can’t deprive people of Kashmir from their right to self-determination for long time which is their birth right. He said that Indian government can never crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people through bullets as time has proved that policy of violence of Indian government in Kashmir has failed.

Moreover, members of Gujarat Assembly and Nawabzada family called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday. Those who visited CM included Federal Minister for Defense Production Usman Ibrahim, Members National Assembly Nawabzada Mazhar Ali Khan, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Advisor to CM Nawabzada Tahir ul Mulk, Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Haider Mehdi, former member of National Assembly Nawabzada Ghaznfar Ali Gul and Nawabzada Muzaffar Ali Khan.

Member National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was also present on this occasion. During the meeting, members of Assembly and Nawabzada Family expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Nawabzada Family agreed to make Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul as a unanimous candidate of the National Assembly. Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul will be the candidate of the National Assembly of PML (N) from Gujranwala. Nawabzada family while conversing with CM said that they have full confidence in his leadership as the performance of Punjab under his leadership is an example for other provinces.

People of Gujrat love you whole heartedly, they added. Talking on this occasion, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N is Pakistan’s largest and most popular party. We are proud of our initiatives been taken for welfare of people in last 05 years. He said that people will vote on the basis of performance in upcoming elections.

Those who are involved in the politics of impeachment and leveling baseless allegation on others, their days have been counted. He said that the time of politics of negativity and chaos has ended and hoped that they will be successful in general elections with the grace of Allah Almighty and public support.