Shahbaz Sharif to be new PM of Pakistan: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Monday said that PML would get overwhelming win in upcoming general elections and Shahbaz Sharif would be new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The new Prime Minister would change the fate of country by ushering a new era of prosperity and development, adding that Peshawar would also put on path of development and alike Lahore and people would get facilities.

He was talking to media after distribution of Laptop to students of Peshawar University under Prime Minister Laptop scheme.

He said education is a sector where there is always need of increasing budget and PML by initiating laptop scheme took an unprecedented step in higher education sector, adding that if gets chance, PMLN would distribute laptops among all universities and colleges’ students.

He said billions of rupees were distributed and spent on development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the head of PM Youth Program. Rs 320 million were returned to students under the head of fee reimbursed program.

Muqam said that PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto were dreaming of premiership and there is nothing wrong with dreaming, but one should have to be practical and keep in the mind the formula of “first deserve then desire”.

He said PTI government claimed various power under 18th constitutional amendment but use those powers for appointment of Vice Chancellors and ignored reforms in education sector in vast interest of students. He said that he was a graduate of Peshawar Engineering University and felt prod while distributing laptops among students of the same varsity, adding that Peshawar University is a well reputed institute of higher education in KP as well as in the world.

He advised students to focus on education instead of other unnecessary activities and emphasized upon teachers to teach students while keeping in mind a vision and a mission to make them a beneficial citizen of the state.

