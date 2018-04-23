Shahbaz Sharif Park to be inaugurated soon

Rawalpindi

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq has said that Shahbaz Sharif Park is in final stage of its completion and would be inaugurated soon. He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing construction work of the park here Sunday. He said that the park would have a parking lot, a jogging track and a food court adding that a modern security system would be installed in the park.

DG PHA said that the park being completed at the cost of 134 million rupees would also have a cricket ground with a pavilion, football ground with astroturf, a basketball ground and a gymnasium.—APP