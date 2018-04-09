Shahbaz Sharif Park to be inaugurated on April 15

Rawalpindi

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority, Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq has said that work on Shahbaz Sharif Park is in final stage of its completion and likely to be inaugurated on April-15. He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing construction work of the park here on Sunday. The DG PHA said that the park being completed at the cost of Rs 134 million would also have a cricket ground with a pavilion, football ground with astroturf, a basketball ground and a gymnasium.

He said that the park would have a parking lot, a jogging track and a food court adding that a modern security system would be installed at the park.—APP