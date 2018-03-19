Shahbaz Sharif Park to be completed by March

Rawalpindi

Shahbaz Sharif Park (Mini Sport Complex) being constructed here on 110 kanals land at Rawal Road would be completed by end of March said Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq. He informed that the construction work is in the final stage and the park would be opened soon for the citizens.

The DG said, under the mini sports complex project, a park having Cricket ground with pavilion, Football, Basketball grounds and a gymnasium, is being completed at a cost of Rs 134 million. A hard ball cricket pitch and practice nets are being prepared to facilitate the youngsters and promote sports activities in the town.

Artificial grass football ground facility like just few others in the country would be available here to facilitate the football players. Football and Basketball grounds would have floodlight facility, he added. He said, it would be a modern and unique park in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad which would have all state-of-the-art facilities and being prepared to promote healthy activities according to the vision the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

He said, the park would have jogging track, food court and proper parking facility. A security system and CCTV cameras are also being installed to ensure security of the citizens. Walk through gates would be installed at the entrance of the park, he added. He said, beautifully designed park is being decorated with plants and it is being given a modern look.—APP