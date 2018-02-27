Shahbaz Sharif likely to become PML-N president

Announcement to be made today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The PML-N is all set to announce the name of its new party president today (Tuesday) after consultations at the level of the meetings of Central Executive Committee and the Central Working Committee.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party. The apex court’s verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the PML-N’s helm as party president.

Talking to the media persons on Monday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot given his political acumen and performance in Punjab province. She said the performance of the provincial chief minister is also appreciated by the people of other provinces.

“Maryam Nawaz is leading the campaign as party worker and the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for sanctity of the vote and she herself has described Shahbaz Sharif as the most suitable person for the party President, stated the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Responding to a question, the Minister of State said that the party will secure majority in the upcoming Senate elections. She said that targeting a single party is not affecting the PML (N) but undermining the parliamentary process in the country. She said there was a plan to keep the party away from the Senate elections and disintegrate it. She, however, said that the PML (N) stands united today and not a single member has parted ways with it.

Responding to a question, Marriyum Auragnzeb said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is resorting to false allegations against Punjab bureaurcracy. She said former director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema served the people of Punjab with transparency. Regretting arrest of Ahad Cheema on mere allegations, she said the Punjab government has the record of each penny spent on the public welfare. She said those trying to make developmental projects controversial in Punjab are the enemies of the province and its people.

She also regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan are given exemption from appearance in courts but the same was denied to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who had sought exemption from accountability court to inquire about the health of Kulsoom Nawaz in London. She said the application of law should be without any discrimination.