Shahbaz Sharif lauds efforts of Kh Hassan

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has lauded efforts of Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, ex-chairman of the Steering Committee of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project for successful execution of the Project.

Shahbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the whole team working on this project.

In his letter Shahbaz Sharif said, “As the constitutional tenure of the government has come to an end, I personally thank you for the role you played in infrastructural development of Punjab in general and Lahore in particular. You have, indeed, been an incredible member of my team who has helped transform Lahore into mega city, comparable to any other city of the world.”

He added, “I deeply acknowledge and value the support and cooperation that you extended in materializing the dream of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project. The dedication and commitment you displayed as the Chairman of Steering Committee on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project needs to be commended. The project, on completion, will herald the beginning of a new era in public transport by providing dignified, affordable and efficient transport to the masses.”

Shahbaz Sharif said that infrastructure development was a key to strengthening the economy of the country and the beautification of Lahore had certainly increased due to the development works carried out by the government in the provincial capital.