KARACHI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz( PML-N) president and former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said he and his party would make every effort to fulfill any promises that they make in the upcoming general elections, promises made in 2013 were fulfilled by PML-N, he added.

Addressing in a ceremony in Karachi after reaching the city on a two-day visit, Shahbaz Sharif said that his party ruled Pakistan for the past five years and handed over the leadership to the caretaker government last month is the best achievement for democracy in the country.

There is “almost no load-shedding in the country” in the present day, the PML-N president said, adding that peace had returned to Karachi, with the Rangers having worked hard day and night to make it possible.

Shahbaz added that PML-N performed to the best of its capabilities in the past five years.

Pointing to power shortages that plagued the country in 2013, he said the load-shedding crisis has been 90% resolved. “Dharnas [sit-ins] only wasted people’s times,” he said in a clear jibe at the opposingPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.