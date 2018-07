RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday met with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail.

During the meeting, besides others matters, post election situation emerged after the election came under discussion.

According to sources, the meeting lasted roughly half an hour, they also discussed the possibility of formation of government in Punjab province in collaboration with independent winners and others parties.

