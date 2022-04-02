Shahbaz Sharif defends ‘beggars cannot be choosers’ comment

‘Freedom’ is not possible without self-reliance

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif defended his “beggars cannot be choosers” comment, saying that it was “not the first time” that he had made such a comment.

“We have been taking loans one after another and will have to break the shackles but breaking the shackles will not be easy,” said the PML-N president in a press conference shortly after PM Imran’s question and answer session with the nation.

“I don’t care about Imran Khan’s nonsense. Nation’s independence doesn’t mean anything if it isn’t economically empowered,” said Shahbaz. He added that “freedom” is not possible without self-reliance.

The Opposition leader said that, so far, Pakistan has not become “economically independent”. He gave the examples of Germany and Japan saying that they were defeated in World War 2, but they reached their peak by working hard. Hitting out at PM Imran Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that a “treason case” should be first registered against the premier.

“Treason case should be first registered against Imran Khan by not ending his [2014] sit-in Imran Khan harmed the nation’s pride,” said Shahbaz.

The PML-N president said that if politicians get involved in “treason and patriotism” then the matter will get out of hand. He added that if PM Imran Khan goes against the constitution and the law, then they will take their course. “Imran Khan, instead of admitting defeat, is busy dividing the nation. He is refusing to follow the constitutional and legal path,” said Shahbaz.