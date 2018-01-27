Shahbaz Sharif to complete all development projects in Punjab:Saad

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has appreciated excellent performance of Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, said the chief minister would complete all the development projects in the province. Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had started public campaign for the next elections. He said Nawaz Sharif was the head of PML-N, and he had nominated Shahbaz Sharif for next premiership. All the party workers and members were united on the name of Shahbaz Sharif, he added. As far as development works were concerned, Shahbaz Sharif had shown exemplary performance in the province, he said. All the ongoing development works would be completed under the leadership of chief minister Punjab, he added.

Orignally published by APP