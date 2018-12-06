Shahbaz sent on judicial remand

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An accountability court on Thursday sent PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Shahbaz, who had been in National Accountability Bureau’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, was presented before an accountability court in Lahore as his physical remand has ended. As the hearing went under way, NAB sought an extension in Shahbaz’s remand. However, the NAB prosecutor failed to provide satisfactory answers after which the court rejected the accountability watchdog’s request for a further extension in Shahbaz’s remand and ordered that he be sent to jail on judicial remand.

