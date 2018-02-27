Shahbaz seeks technical assistance from Unicef instead of aid

Unicef representative terms Shahbaz as visionary leader

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) should provide its technical assistance to us, instead of any financial aid, adding that public welfare projects will be completed from indigenous resources by the Punjab government. He said this while talking to a high-level delegation of UNICEF, here Monday. At the outset, he appreciated the cooperation rendered by the UNICEF for mother and child health schemes, basic education and other sectors and informed that sufficient results have been achieved by the Punjab government in its anti-polio campaigns and drive for overcoming the deaths of newborn children. He said that financial resources will be provided for innovative schemes of health and education sectors and benefiting from professional capabilities of UNICEF’s experts will complete the projects.

He said that an organized programme of consummate cleanliness in villages, across the province, has been started for the first time in the history of the country and this project, which has been started with huge funding, will be continued in future as well. He said that thousands of tons of solid waste has been removed through Saaf Dehaat Programme and success of this programme has been ensured through third-party monitoring. He said that establishment of filter clinics, in remote hinterlands, will not only benefit the people but the correct and timely utilization of government funds will also be ensured.

The meeting was told that UNICEF is providing training to the staff of more than four thousand union councils in the province and 34 water filtration plants are being established initially for the provision of clean drinking water. Similarly, provision of clean drinking water to the people is being ensured through chlorination project in all the water supply schemes of the province.

The Regional Director of UNICEF Ms Jean Gough reiterated the proposal of providing technical assistance to Punjab for clean drinking water, sanitation, health, education and other projects. She termed Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a visionary leader and due to his leadership abilities; Punjab has a remarkable lead over other provinces in education, healthcare and other social sectors. Country Director UNICEF Ms. Aida Girma-Melakuis, Chief Field Officer UNICEF Punjab Douglas G. Higgins, Health Specialist Dr. Tahir Manzoor, Addl. Chief Secretary (C&W), Secretary Housing, Secretary P&S Health and others were present on the occasion.