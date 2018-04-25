Shahbaz says sagging economy has been restored

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is only room for the politics of welfare of 220 million people of Pakistan adding that development agenda has been moved forward despite impediments by the PML-N government.

On the other side, the sit-in group remained engrossed in the negative politics of allegations and falsehood. The conscious people are totally fed up with the elements involved in mendacity, he said. These elements were defeated in the elections of 2013 and will meet the same fate in 2018 as well. The elements engaged in the politics of baseless allegations and falsehood have inflicted damage to the national interests.

These elements have meted out cruelty with the people by prioritizing their personal interests and the nation will fully reject them in the next elections. The people will give their votes to those doing the politics of public service, honesty and trust, he added.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to elected representatives who called on him here today. He said that sagging economy that government inherited in the past has been restored due to solid and transparent economic policies. Our government has completed record projects of public interest by better utilization national resources. The credit of industrial development and strengthening of economy goes to the PML-N government, he said. Pakistan of today is much more secured, prosperous and economically viable than before.

Shahbaz Sharif pointed out that different steps taken for public welfare and prosperity have yielded positive steps. Meanwhile, those impeding the journey of national development and prosperity have remained unable to fulfill their desires.

The Chief Minister said that Zardari and Niazi are two sides of the same coin. One ruined the KP while other devastated Karachi and the whole of Sindh. Those who obstructed the journey of development through sit-ins, chaos and agitation have made cruelty with the nation.