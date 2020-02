Shahbaz says Maryam should be allowed to be with ailing Nawaz

Observer Report

London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to travel abroad and be with her father whose health is in an unstable condition.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Shahbaz said the procedure for Nawaz’s treatment had been changed twice owing to Maryam not being able to travel abroad.

“The procedure required for Nawaz’s treatment had to be changed twice because his daughter Maryam, who wanted to be with her father at that time, was not allowed to come from Pakistan,” Shahbaz said.

“Maryam should have been with Nawaz but she was not allowed to travel abroad to meet her ailing father,” Shahbaz said, adding Nawaz’ current health condition was critical owing to complex and deadly diseases faced by him.

The PML-N president further shared that Nawaz has already undergone open-heart surgeries twice during his ongoing treatment at the Royal Brompton Hospital he was diagnosed with severe contractions in his veins leading to the heart

Shahbaz added Begum Nawaz’s death had a profoundly negative effect on Nawaz’s health. “During this time Maryam was a source of courage for Nawaz at the time but it is unfortunate that she is not allowed to visit her ailing father in this critical time,” he said. “Because of Maryam’s absence, the cardiologist had to change the schedule of the ‘cardiac catheterisation’ procedure twice.”

In view of the serious health condition of Nawaz, Maryam should be allowed to visit his father on humanitarian grounds, Shahbaz added.

Nawaz and his brother Shahbaz were allowed to travel abroad by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in November last year. The two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem had allowed Nawaz to seek medical treatment abroad initially for a period of four weeks. The duration of his stay could be extended as per medical reports, the court had ruled.