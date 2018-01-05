Shahbaz for saying ‘no’ to US loans, aid

Inaugurates Lahore ‘Safe City Project’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Expressing disappointment over the recent allegations of the US President Donald Trump accusing Pakistan of deceit and lies, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday said, “we don’t want American aid”.

While addressing a ceremony of launching of Safe City project in Lahore, Shahbaz said that he was very disappointed with the recent statements of the US President, which he said disregarded the country’s sovereignty. “We should come together and react with valour and responsibly against Trump’s tweet,” he suggested. He invited all stakeholders to come together and decide the future relationship with the US.

Shahbaz advised against taking the US aid for once and for all, and challenged the US to audit the funds provided by it.

On Chinese cooperation with Islamabad, he told the gathering that China will stand by Pakistan in thick and thin. He announced to fight against the cruel system.

He further said that the United States is targeting Pakistan, which is a cause of concern for everyone including the civil-military leadership. “Despite passing of 70 years, the US is still accusing us and the statements are hurting our self-respect,” he said, adding: “Pakistan didn’t come into being so that anyone can ridicule it.”

He said that every stakeholder in Pakistan should make decisions after consultations, asking the US to solve issues with us respectfully, as Pakistan doesn’t need its loans and aid.

Earlier, Shahbaz inaugurated the Safe City Project in Lahore where eight thousand cameras have been installed at 1700 important points.

The project was initiated by Punjab Chief Minister in May, 2016 to make the city safe and has been completed at a cost of 14.52 billion rupees.

Fibre optic cable is used in the program and video wall comprising 203 scanners has been made in the head office for monitoring. Furthermore, pictures of criminals and terrorists have been installed in the cameras, and authorities will be immediately alerted when any camera will identify the suspect anywhere. The project will help to improve the security situation in great deal.

A high-level Chinese delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Guo Ping called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. The Chinese delegation congratulated the Chief Minister on the inauguration of Safe City Project.

On the occasion, Guo Ping said that another milestone has been achieved today and no doubt Punjab government is utilizing latest technology for the protection of life and property of the people which is a commendable step.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has implemented the Safe City Project to ensure complete protection of life and property of the people adding that this project is very important for the security of the masses.

He said, “Punjab Safe City Project is an important step towards a secure, peaceful and crime-free Punjab.” He added the Punjab government has also planned to start this project in other cities of the province as well.

Shahbaz said a number of Chinese companies have invested in Punjab and pointed out that they have provided tremendous cooperation in the energy sector.

He said that collaboration with the Chinese companies will be expanded in future.