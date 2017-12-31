Shahbaz, Sanaullah willing to issue sworn statements

Model Town incident was not preplanned

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah have said that they are willing to issue their sworn statements with regards to the Model Town incident and clear any misunderstandings, a private news channel said on Saturday. Calls for the resignation of Shahbaz and Sanaullah have gained momentum after the release of the Justice Baqir Najfi commission report on the Model Town tragedy.

Sources added that the provincial government is not willing to apologise as they maintain the incident was not preplanned. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also said that he was willing to state under oath that the Model Town tragedy was not preplanned.

“A JIT was formed with civil and military official and we recorded our statements under oath that the tragedy was an incident and was not done due to prior planning,” said the law minister.

Sanaullah added that Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers and their chief, Tahirul Qadri, were equally responsible as Qadri had also incited the workers to clash with police personnel. Referring to reports that he had met PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur on multiple occasions, the minister confirmed and said he had met the PAT representative in 2015 and 2016.

He further said that the provincial government has always tried to engage PAT and has asked the party to let the matter reach its logical conclusion according to the law.

The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report for the Model Town incident public on December 5.