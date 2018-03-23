Shahbaz salutes to freedom martyrs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Resolution is an important milestone in struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent. It is also an occasion to pay homage to martyrs and freedom fighters who played active role in struggle for Pakistan.

In his message issued here Tuesday on the eve of Pakistan Day, the Chief Minister said that nation needs the same passions of unity and brotherhood showed by the Muslims on March 23, 1940. He vowed to take the nation towards development and prosperity by employing the passion of March 23, 1940 and said that it is our duty to strive for the fulfillment of objectives of Pakistan Movement. It is also needed to promote mutual cooperation and affability in the society to sensitize the people about the importance of independence, he said.

Government is making sincere and strenuous efforts to wriggle the nation out of the quagmire of problems. He said the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers demand that we should achieve the objectives of independence and added that this goal can be achieved by making the country great in line with the vision of Iqbal and Jinnah. He said that Pakistan is moving towards its destination which was envisioned by Quaid-a-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. We will have to utilize all our energies to achieve the goal of a developed and prosperous Pakistan and the struggle will have to be continued to make Pakistan stronger by following the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline, he added.

The Chief Minister said that we should make a commitment today that no stone will be left unturned for achieving a respectable place for Pakistan in the comity of nations. Today, we will have to reiterate this commitment to transform Pakistan according to the vision of our founding fathers and we will continue to work hard so that Pakistan is known as the prosperous and developed country, the world-over.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has said that successful holding of PSL 3 has promoted the soft image of Pakistan in the world, adding that we are thankful to Almighty Allah for it. He said that people have enjoyed the play of cricket in a congenial atmosphere. Drying of wicket through helicopter is an innovative measure and due to it, the people enjoyed a good play of cricket. He said that all the concerned departments deserve accolades for their best arrangements. Holding of PSL in a peaceful atmosphere is a victory of Pakistan and a defeat of enemies of peace and the time is not afar when famous cricket teams will visit Pakistan, he concluded.