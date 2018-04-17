Shahbaz reviews security situation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting, here Monday to review the overall situation of security in the province.

The meeting was briefed about the security related-arrangements.

The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials in this regard and said that security arrangements should be further improved.

Senior officials should personally monitor the security arrangements regularly, he added.

He made it clear that no leniency of any kind will be tolerated with regard to security arrangement adding that concerned agencies should perform their duties diligently.

Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other officials attended the meeting.