Shahbaz reviews progress on development schemes

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed progress on different ongoing development schemes.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that public welfare projects of the Punjab government were an example of its own with regard to transparency and quality. He said the government had implemented the policy of composite development during the last more than four years and resources worth billions of rupees had been spent on the development of less-developed and far-flung areas. “The Punjab government is expediting the journey of public service so that everyone could equally benefit from the development agenda,” he added.

He said that a new example had been set by ensuring savings of billions of rupees in the projects and added that timely completion of development schemes was the part of their priorities.

“The work should continue with full vigour to achieve the targets,” he added.

Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif MNA, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a Chinese delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Guo Ping, called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

The delegation congratulated the chief minister on inauguration of Safe City Project.

On the occasion, Guo Ping said that another milestone had been achieved and no doubt that the Punjab government was utilising the latest technology for protection of life and property of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the Punjab government had implemented the Safe City Project to ensure complete protection of life and property of the people, adding that the project was very important for security of people. “Punjab Safe City Project is an important step towards a secure, peaceful and crime-free Punjab. The Punjab government has also planned to start the project in other cities of the province,” he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said a number of Chinese companies had invested in Punjab and pointed out that they had provided tremendous cooperation in the energy sector.