Shahbaz reviews law & order, PU Situation

Meets Kasur JIT members, appreciates their work

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order here Wednesday. In the meeting overall situation of law and order in the province as well as the incident that occurred in Punjab University was reviewed in detail.

The provincial higher education minister and acting vice chancellor of Punjab University briefed the meeting about the incident.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that educational activities should continue in a peaceful environment and legal action should be initiated against elements responsible for students’ brawl.

He made it clear that nobody was allowed to ruin the educational environment of a prestigious institution of higher education, adding that rule of law will be ensured at every cost.

He said that indiscriminate action be initiated against the elements responsible for disturbing the educational process of the university and directed that effective measures should be adopted to curb occurrence of such incidents in future. In this regard, a transparent composite strategy should be devised.

He said that indiscriminate action was essential against the persons tarnishing the university image so that students could continue their education in a congenial environment.

It is the responsibility of the concerned department and university administration to implement the decisions made in the past.

In future, work should be done proactively with regard to implementation on such decisions, he added.

Various proposals were reviewed to continue the educational process in the Punjab University in a peaceful manner.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Raza Ali Gillani, Jehangir Khanzada, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, ACS (Home), IG Police and others attended the meeting.

The team that was assigned to find out the brazen killer of Zainab met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the team for arresting the killer and said that this arrest is the result of continued efforts of the team members.

The performance of all departments as well as the forensic science agency that helped in tracing the criminal is commendable and there is no doubt that it is a great job of the team. The bereaved family is satisfied a little bit over the arrest.

The whole nation was in a state of agony and pain over the incident and the arrest of killer within two weeks had helped to get the nation rid of this pain, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked to everybody as the example of such a concerted effort was very uncommon and added that success was achieved when one was fully committed to achieve the goal.

The whole team made strenuous efforts to nab the culprit and Allah Almighty also blessed us with success.

He said that every eye was wet over this barbaric murder of Zainab and the nation has come out of this anguish due to the hard work of the team. If we continue to jointly work to deal with problems then no challenge will be impossible to solve.

He said that the model devised a few years back to deal with the dengue disease is before us and all segments of the society played their role to overcome the menace of dengue.

Every challenge can be countered effectively by following this role model, he added.

The CM said that latest scientific methodology is needed to be adopted to maintain peace and to curb crimes from the society.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency is a mega institution in the whole of South Asia and cases from foreign countries are referred to it, as well.

He said that Punjab government announced a cash-prize of one crore rupees to identify the culprit and now this amount will be divided among the members of the team that identified and arrested the criminal on merit.

The committee will soon finalize and present its recommendations in this regard, concluded the Chief Minister.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jehangir Khanzada, Spokesman Punjab government Malik Ahmad Khan, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, IG Police, ACS (Home), Members of the JIT, officials of the intelligent agencies, administrative and police officers of Kasur were present on the occasion.