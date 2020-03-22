Shahbaz returns from UK, quarantines himself

Urges people to practice social distancing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Sunday morning after remaining in the United Kingdom for over four months.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Shahbaz said his brother’s treatment would start now as his cardiologist had returned from his leave. “We are praying for his early recovery, he said.”

“We are working as one team under Nawaz’s leadership,” he said.

Shahbaz said: “I was in London to be with my brother [former prime minister Nawaz Sharif] for his medical treatment. “The country is going through a tough time at the moment. That is why my brother and I decided it would be best for me to return before all international flights were banned. We will fight this [virus] together,” he said.

On Saturday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said in a statement that Shehbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, had decided to return to the country “in view of the situation of the spread of coronavirus”.

The PML-N president had left for London in November last year along with PML-N supremo and his older brother Nawaz Sharif, who was allowed to travel abroad by the government and courts to seek medical treatment. After arrival at the Islamabad Airport, the PML-N president underwent screening for coronavirus as all the international passengers have been mandated to do so.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday contacted Shahbaz Sharif on telephone and talked over formation of a parliamentary committee on the global pandemic coronavirus.

Speaker in his telephonic conversation with President of PML-N welcomed his decision of returning back to the country.

In their talk on telephone both the leaders talked about establishment of the parliamentary committee. The Speaker also discussed economic challenges facing the country in wake of the global epidemic coronavirus.