Shahbaz returns from London

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London on Sunday on a prescheduled date.

The office said that the CM got his checkups done and was in good health, adding that it was informed that he might return by March 26. However, the return ticket was booked for April 1. Shehbaz had left for London on March 20 for his checkup.

In London, CM Shahbaz told overseas Pakistanis that it was time to work as people had seen too many dramas and circuses. He added that Pakistan would progress when “we will work jointly and the country will earn fame. The people can distinguish between lies and truth.”—INP